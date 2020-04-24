Palatka restaurants start dance challenge to keep each others’ spirits up

PALATKA, Fla. – An attempt to boost morale at local restaurants is starting to catch on and it’s all going down on social media.

A search of the #CoronaDanceOff on social media pulls up videos produced by several local restaurants, each challenging others to dance. Creator of the challenge Lauren Futch said it’s just for fun.“

We miss everyone. We miss seeing everyone come in here. We literally talk about it every day. So for us to make people smile, that’s really what the main point is," she said.

SEE THE VIDEOS: CP Deli, Nikko’s Pizza, Angel’s Dining Car, Beef O’Brady’s Palatka, Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks at Gator Landing, Musselwhite’s, and Bradley’s Steak-Seafood.

Futch works for C.P. Deli and Convenience Store in Palatka. At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, the store decided to expand its services and begin selling and delivering essential items for its customers.

To publicize the service, Futch and a coworker got creative.

“We wanted to promote that we had more than just food, so we decided to make a little rap song and post it on our Facebook," she said.

When the video was posted to Facebook the owner of CP Deli Amber Wilkson said, customers loved it and asked for another video.

“I think it’s great the girls are doing this. Morale is down for restaurants. You’re not open. You don’t have customers inside. It’s something fun for everyone to enjoy,” Wilkson said.

For their second video, employees decided to dance and so the Corona Dance Off was born. Niko’s Pizza was second to take on the challenge and now a total of 8 restaurants have joined in and made their own.

To make a video for the challenge, all you have to do is choose a song, dance, and include the hashtag #CoronaDanceOff.

Renegades On The River said they will post their video on Monday.