JSO: Fatal shooting in East Arlington

(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 12000 block of Tropic Drive East in East Arlington, late Friday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a single person suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department quickly transported the victim to a local hospital. He died during an emergency surgery.

JSO Homicide Unit is working to identify any suspects involved in this case. Anyone with information is being asked to call either JSO or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.