Deputies: Father of 2 arrested following narcotics raid in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – A father of two children was arrested and charged with drug possession and child neglect after a raid at a home in Interlachen, according to a report from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

William Cook III, 45, of Interlachen, was arrested during a narcotics search at a home on Stuart Avenue where deputies located suspicious items believed to have been used during the sale of illegal narcotics, the report said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found meth, two morphine pills, several firearms and a bullet resistant vest.

Cook’s 12-year-old daughter and 13-year old son were removed from the house by deputies during the raid, the report said. It’s unclear if they are in protective custody of the Department of Children and Families or if they have been placed with a relative.

According to the arrest report, investigators got probable cause to get a warrant to search Cook’s house after receiving information that he was selling narcotics. The warrant, which is partially redacted, mentions a cellphone conversation involving Cook before deputies raided his home.