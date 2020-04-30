Paxon High student’s mother finds unique way for son to celebrate prom

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – Many high school seniors across the country will be missing out on one of the highlights of their senior year -- the prom.

That’s why Jacksonville mom Sonja Rose was determined to find a way her son could still have a special memory.

“I thought it would be a great idea, it would be very memorable because, in this situation we are in now, we’re still trying to make light of it,” Rose said.

He still wore a tuxedo and ball gown while standing alongside some high-end vehicles. It made for beautiful prom photos for Rose’s son, Stacy, despite the Paxon High School senior not having a prom due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

She came up with the idea of a photo shoot.

“I just wanted to give him something to kind of salvage everything he couldn’t do this senior year, and I think I came kind of close,” Rose said.

Rose got the green light from Brumos Porsche on Atlantic Boulevard to take photos with the dealership’s fleet of vehicles

Deanna Dingle was proud to be the senior’s prom date.

“It gives us something to get out the house first of all, and to get that experience was a great idea, and I was very excited to do it,” Dingle said.

Dingle’s mom, Diana, then found a professional photographer, and in lieu of a prom dinner, helped arrange a prom lunch on her back porch.

“It brought smiles to our face. It warmed my heart. It gave us the bond that we all needed, which is most importantly family and friends,” Diana Dingle said.

Stacy Rose is a first lieutenant in Junior ROTC. Not only is he missing his prom, he got accepted into the Air Force Academy, which means he’ll miss his high school graduation ceremony -- rescheduled for the middle of July.

That makes this patio prom all the more special.