22-year-old dies after pulled from apartment fire and rushed to hospital

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the Heritage Apartments after receiving 911 calls indicating there may have been a fire in one of the units. (News4Jax WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man lost his life in an apartment fire early Friday morning.

Jacksonville firefighters said they responded to Heritage Apartments around 1:30 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls. When firefighters arrived, they found one unit on fire with the 22-year-old man still inside.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he unfortunately died. A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was suspected but added they’ll have to wait for the results of the state fire marshal’s investigation before determining the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly and that no other apartment units were damaged.

JSO said they are still working to notify the family of the 22-year-old.

It’s unclear if the unit had a smoke alarm.

