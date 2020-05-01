5 arrested in connection to OD death in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Five people are facing charges in Clay County stemming from an investigation into an overdose death.

Deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a home and recreational vehicle on Tyrone Road in Middleburg,

Deputies said they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a short-barreled 20 gauge shotgun.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Paul “David” Stone, Austen Downs, Alexander Pope, Deborah Hulse and Ian Bizzell on various of drug and firearms charges. No one has been charged with murder.

Investigators did not release any information about the person who overdosed.

As has become a custom in Clay County, deputies left behind a plywood sign with the message: “You had options."