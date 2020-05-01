Green Cove Springs no longer suspending shut-offs for utility customers

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Starting Friday, the City of Green Cove Springs is no longer suspending disconnections for utility customers who are unable to pay their bill.

Some customers who spoke with News4Jax felt it was too soon for the city to make the change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people really need a break now. It’s a rough time for everybody so they really need a break," said Angie Carter, who lives in Green Cove. “I’m sure for those who are struggling, every little bit helps.”

According to a news release, the city will continue to assist customers in paying their utility bills with a one-time utility payment agreement. The agreement will allow customers financially affected by COVID-19 to request an extension of up to 60 days, during which time the customer must make the agreed upon new payment.

Failure to make a payment under the new date, the news release said, will result in a disconnection of service.

In order to qualify customers cannot have been delinquent more than once in the 12 months prior to April 1, 2020, have not received payment assistance from any source for the six months prior to April 1, 2020, and have not been disconnected for not making payment in the past 12 months prior to April 1, 2020.

Another option the program is offering adds up to $100 to the electric portion of a customer’s bill. A second option extends due dates up to three times.

They city said it has roughly 4,400 electric customers. Approximately 120 of those customers are in jeopardy of being cut off.

Florida Power and Light said it is extending suspending disconnections until May 31. JEA said it is looking into options but that it will give customers a three week notice before making any decisions.