Embattled Kids Hope Alliance CEO resigns amid controversy

Joe Peppers, the CEO of the Kids Hope Alliance who last year was placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the city’s inspector general, issued his resignation on Saturday.

The Kids Hope Alliance is a program run by the city to help underserved youth. Peppers had been under investigation for writing an email in September 2018 to two city employees that said he was pressured by Mayor Lenny Curry’s top staffers to steer grant money for a Stop the Violence Campaign to certain groups.

In the resignation letter, which was first shared by Nate Monroe with the Florida Times Union, Peppers said “by resigning and freeing up unnecessary funds, I will better enhance KHA’s important mission."

Peppers said that he hopes the Kids Hope Alliance can become “a truly independent agency.”

A statement from Nikki Kimbleton, Mayor Lenny Curry’s spokesperson, reads: “As Mr. Peppers remains the subject of an ongoing inspector general investigation, I can simply say the administration is grateful that additional resources are now available for the work that KHA does for our city’s kids and families.”

Here is a link to the letter of resignation from Peppers: