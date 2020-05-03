JSO: 33 shots fired, three men hurt in chaotic Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men were injured Sunday afternoon during a shooting in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a suspect drove up to the 2100 block of Brooklyn Road around 2:30 p.m., got out of the vehicle and began firing a weapon at people on the street.

Three men, all in their 20s, were hit by the gunfire and all three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said Shot Spotter, a gunfire detection system, picked up at least 33 shots fired during the incident that caused chaos in the neighborhood.

JSO did not immediately release suspect information, including the car the suspect was driving but said that information would hopefully be released later.

The suspected shooter is on the run but JSO said the general public is not in danger. JSO said officers have been in the area before due to previous shooting calls.

JSO said a Gang Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.