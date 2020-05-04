BCSO: Man accused of shooting neighbor in Baker County was trying to make citizen’s arrest

SANDERSON, Fla. – A Baker County man was arrested Sunday morning after he was accused of shooting a man during an attempted citizen’s arrest.

According to an incident report from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Raulerson called the Sheriff’s Office to say his neighbor was being assaulted by her husband.

Raulerson said he was going over to the home to shoot the husband, later identified as Michael Johnson, the report states.

Deputies told Raulerson they were on the way and to stay out of it. Deputies were still on the way when they got a call that a man had just left that home after possibly being shot.

Later they found Johnson at a nearby convenience store. His car had two bullet holes in it, and he’d been shot in the leg, according to the report.

When deputies got to Johnson’s home, they found Raulerson in his pickup truck with an AR-15 style rifle locked in the trunk. Deputies took possession of the gun and started asking what happened.

Raulerson told deputies he approached Johnson and told him to get on the ground, according to the report. Johnson refused and got into his car. Johnson’s brother told deputies Raulerson informed Johnson he was making a citizen’s arrest.

A neighbor told the Sheriff’s Office that when Johnson got into the car, he drove toward Raulerson, and that’s when he fired the two shots.

When Raulerson was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview, he invoked his right to have an attorney present while being questioned.

Raulerson, 35, was booked for aggravated battery and shooting into an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $325,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson has been released from the hospital.