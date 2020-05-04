If restaurants open dining rooms, they will come

Business never stopped at Jacksonville Beach Maple Street Biscuit Company and many other restaurants when dining rooms were closed by Florida’s safe-at-home order. But for the first time in more than a month, customers are inside enjoying a quick bite.

“Seeing the first guest walk in and not having to stay outside is just such a great feeling. That we’re able to have them back in, sit down and for me to have a chance to go around and talk to them,” assistant manager Parker Turbeville said.

Turbeville said that while reopening the dining room feels good, keeping people safe is a priority. The staff has stepped up on wiping things down, plus many more precautions are in place.

“We are not allowing guests to make their own drinks or grab any of their own utensils,” Tubeville said. “We’re here for the community and the last thing we’d ever want to do is be a danger to the community.”

A few miles over in Neptune Beach, safety is also in full swing at Ellen’s Kitchen, with people inside kept far apart and staff members are wearing masks.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ order calls for:

Restaurants and retail shops to must keep indoor operations at 25% capacity.

With outdoor seating, people must be at least 6 feet apart and group size cannot exceed 10

Given the capacity rules, workers at Sun Deli in Jacksonville Beach said they were sticking with to-go orders for now, but they look forward to fully reopening soon.

As local restaurants and businesses get accustomed to this new normal, they're just grateful to welcome people back.

“It gives us all a very good feeling just to have the community back in our stores. It’s very refreshing to be able to have things to do," Turbeville said.