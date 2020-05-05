Iconic Jacksonville Landing is completely gone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville skyline looks different in 2020.

The biggest change? The iconic Jacksonville Landing is gone. The final pieces have been torn down and removed from the riverfront site where it once stood.

The SKY-4 Drone flew over downtown Tuesday afternoon. An empty plot of land was all that remained of the once-popular riverfront mall.

The Landing, with its iconic orange roof, opened in June 1987 and housed restaurants, shops and event space. But after years of dwindling foot traffic, demolition of the site began last October.

RELATED: Eco Relics re-purposing pieces of The Jacksonville Landing | River City Live

After a legal back-and-forth between the city, which owns the property, and Tony Sleiman’s company, which had leased the property for 15 years, the city took over the buildings last February as part of a $15 million settlement that broke Sleiman Enterprise’s lease with the city.

It was announced last year that the land would be re-purposed into green space for the time being.

The city plans to ask for proposals from developers to determine how the site should be developed.