JSO: Bicyclist killed in Mayport crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed while riding on A1A in Mayport, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the bicyclist was traveling north on SR A1A near Wonderwood Drive around 5 p.m. when they were hit by a truck traveling in the same direction.

The truck sideswiped the bicyclist, JSO said.

The person on the bicycle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Traffic homicide detectives responded and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.