Winn-Dixie chalk mural salutes frontline heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A giant chalk mural decorated the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 295 Wednesday as a salute to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mural depicted a caped super hero with a medical cross symbol on its chest and read, “Happy nurses week. Thank you to our frontline heroes.”

Winn-Dixie unveiled the public art piece at 10 a.m. Wednesday where it was prominently visible from our Sky4 helicopter.

A giant mural decorated the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie on Baymeadows Road Wednesday as a salute to frontline heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. (WJXT)

The store had commissioned the piece from local mural artists Danielle and Ian Cleary. The two own and operate Heart Space 432, a business dedicated to “touching hearts through art.”

Danielle explained that due to high demand for chalk she and her husband spent two days driving all over Jacksonville to collect as much chalk paint as possible in preparation for the mural.

“It came together last minute,” Danielle said. “It was like a roller coaster.”

But for the artist couple, the extra work was worth it because they got the chance to thank local nurses and doctors.

“It just felt like a good message to put out there,” Danielle said.