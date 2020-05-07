Former Ponte Vedra High band director accused of sex with teen

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on April 29 arrested a St. Johns County music teacher accused of having sex with a teen.

Jermaine Reynolds, 35, of Jacksonville, is charged with four counts of sexual battery and four counts of traveling to meet a minor for sex.

According to an arrest reported obtained Thursday by News4Jax, the sexual encounters happened at the Pasco County home of a 16-year-old boy, and Reynolds admitted it to investigators.

Reynolds was the Ponte Vedra High School band director since 2016 and took the band to several state championship competitions, according to the school website.

The St. Johns County School District said Reynolds resigned.