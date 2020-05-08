Northeast Florida barbershops, hair & nail salons can reopen Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Effective Monday, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons in Florida counties that are in Phase One of the reopening plan will be allowed to open their doors to customers with enhanced safety protocols.

All of Northeast Florida is in the first phase of the reopening plan. As of Friday afternoon, the only Florida counties not in Phase One were Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

The announcement was made Friday by an Orlando barbershop owner on Facebook and tweeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wrote:

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he’s continuing to work closely with the governor to reopen Duval County “safely and smartly.”

Last Saturday, DeSantis met with the owners of barbershops in Orlando to discuss moving forward with reopening their businesses.

“We wanted to solicit feedback from people who do this, about what would you be thinking,” DeSantis said. “How do you do this in a way that makes the risk small...you have a right to ply your craft and so we want to get to yes, we want to be judicious and methodical and be safe about it.”

DeSantis said small things like being able to get a haircut will give people confidence about venturing out as a step toward a healthy society.