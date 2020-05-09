Health care workers & first responders can now receive antibody testing at Lot J

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antibody testing is now available for first responders and healthcare workers who bring their credentials to Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field in Downtown Jacksonville.

It’s at the same site that the public can get tested for COVID-19, but the antibody testing takes place in a separate lane, so it won’t affect those being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Health officials hope that testing for antibodies will help them understand just how widespread the outbreak may have been.

Antibody testing is a different process. First responders and health care workers will first have to do an oral swab test at the site. Next, they will have the option to have their blood drawn to check for antibodies.

Those taking the antibody test will wait for the results on site, which will take between 15 and 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the oral swab results take about 48 hours to come back.

First responders and healthcare workers will not need an appointment. The Lot J site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.