1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash in Flagler Estates

A man died and a woman was hospitalized after a head-on crash late Tuesday morning in the Flagler Estates area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck on County Road 13 near Flagler Estates Boulevard about 11:20 a.m. when the pickup crossed the center lane of the road and struck a 2019 Chevrolet two-door car.

The man was taken to Flagler Hospital, where he died early Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car, a woman, was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center. Deputies said she was not reported to have life-threatening injuries.