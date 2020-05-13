12-year-old girl missing in Clay County located
CCSO thanked all those who provided information
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Juvenile Alert asking for the community’s help finding a 12-year-old who was last seen on the 1100 block of Warner Road in the Green Cove Springs area around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday CCSO tweeted that the girl had been located.
Kiyli has been located. Thank you to everyone who provided information and tweeted this message out. #TeamWorkMakesDreamsWork #ThankYou https://t.co/g9ZphjsfQ1 pic.twitter.com/PYNIik53NB— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 13, 2020
