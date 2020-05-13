62ºF

12-year-old girl missing in Clay County located

CCSO thanked all those who provided information

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a missing 12-year-old girl had been located.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Juvenile Alert asking for the community’s help finding a 12-year-old who was last seen on the 1100 block of Warner Road in the Green Cove Springs area around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday CCSO tweeted that the girl had been located.

