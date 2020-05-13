Diocese of St. Augustine will have public Mass again starting Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Diocese of St. Augustine will begin holding public Masses again starting May 16.

Bishop Felipe Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine has approved safety guidelines to provide direction and recommendations for clergy. Weekday Masses can resume May 18.

“It is good to be back together again as a community and a family," said Deacon Scott Conway, the superintendent of Catholic schools. “It feels like it’s been a very long time.”

It’s been more than a month due to the pandemic.

“It has been very hard for them because worship is essential for us, and to be able to be together for the Sunday worship is significant," said Bishop Felipe Estevez.

But being back together for worship will look different. People wee need to be spaced out and have to wear a mask or face covering. Hand holding during prayer will not be permitted and communion will be received by hand only.

The Diocese of St. Augustine said each church may have different schedules, policies and protocols in place. To find out more about the guidelines at your church, the diocese is urging you to contact your church directly.