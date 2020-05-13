Person of interest in custody after shooting in Oakleaf

Published: May 13, 2020, 10:43 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 12:12 pm

OAKLEAF PLANTATION, Fla. – Clay County deputies said a person of interest was taken into custody shortly after an early morning shooting Wednesday in Oakleaf Plantation.

Neighbors told News4Jax they heard gunshots coming from the home on Hawksmore Drive about 7:30 a.m.

We are waiting for more information, including the condition of the victim.

In a separate case, a 41-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Sherwood Drive in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. In that case, the victim -- an elderly woman -- had apparently been dead since March.

This article will be updated when more information about either case becomes available.