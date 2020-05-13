79ºF

Person of interest in custody after shooting in Oakleaf

Clay County Sheriff’ Office says there is no threat to community

Clay County deputies at scene of fatal shooting in Oakleaf Plantation.
Clay County deputies at scene of fatal shooting in Oakleaf Plantation. (WJXT/Matt Kinzig)

OAKLEAF PLANTATION, Fla. – Clay County deputies said a person of interest was taken into custody shortly after an early morning shooting Wednesday in Oakleaf Plantation.

Neighbors told News4Jax they heard gunshots coming from the home on Hawksmore Drive about 7:30 a.m.

We are waiting for more information, including the condition of the victim.

In a separate case, a 41-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Sherwood Drive in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. In that case, the victim -- an elderly woman -- had apparently been dead since March.

This article will be updated when more information about either case becomes available.

