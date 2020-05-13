Storage company helping to feed customers struggling with rent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owners of Atlantic Self Storage and the Beach Boulevard Flea Market are partnering with Farm Share to feed those in need during the pandemic.

"They are a huge part of what we do every day and every month in our stores so being able to give something back to them, I just hope they understand how much we appreciate what they’ve done for us,” said Peggy Hicks, general manager for the Beach Boulevard Flea Market.

Atlantic Self Storage said they noticed some of their customers were having a hard time paying rent on their storage units, so they decided to help provide them food.

This is their fifth week providing food to customers and market vendors. Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday afternoon to get food.

“Business has been a bit slow, the flea market has to keep their occupancy pretty low, but we’re hanging in there, we’re trying to do the best we can,” said Scott Littler, vendor who picked up food at the distribution.

Atlantic Self Storage customers and market vendors must register for the distribution. The first 450 people are assigned a time to receive their food each Wednesday.