Jax Chamber CEO sees positive future for development in wake of pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The development outlook for Jacksonville in the midst of a pandemic is not as dire as it may seem in other places said Daniel Davis, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Despite what’s going on with the coronavirus, Davis said there are projects moving forward and progressing.

Davis said it has caused nothing more than a hiccup in Jacksonville’s plans to grow and, appearing on The Morning Show, he told News4Jax anchor Bruce Hamilton he doesn’t expect the pandemic to cause any long-term damage. Davis reiterated a message he recently told to members of the Downtown Development Council.

"Well, my message is a message of hope for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida because we have a great story to tell,” Davis said. “Jobs are going to be created throughout this opportunity that we believe Jacksonville is going to work hard to make happen.”

Davis said that despite the bleak economic forecasts, there is unprecedented interest in Jacksonville

"It does surprise me. At first you listen to what the national media would say. And you can understand, in some places there are some dire forecasts,” said Davis. “And I understand that. But that's not Jacksonville. And I think that because of our diverse economy and our deep water port, the logistics and information technology, financial services and healthcare industry that we have, it's a great mesh of industries that can help pull us through this.”

Davis added that Jacksonville’s financial services sector is very strong. He said companies are realizing they can produce the same product in in Jacksonville at a reduced cost than they can in other places. The pool of talent to fill those jobs is here as well. He believes that will lead to opportunity for the city as well.