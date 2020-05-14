Man dies from shooting after JSO reported his injuries were ‘non-life threatening’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Rifle Run Court near Hidden Hills in Jacksonville. The shooting happened Wednesday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard a loud popping noise and when they went to look, found a man laying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said initially the man’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was being treated at the hospital.

At 6:30 the next morning, JSO said the man died while undergoing treatment.

Police said they do not have any suspect information. The victim did not make any statements to police before being taken to the hospital.

News4Jax reached out to the sheriff’s office and asked why the victim’s injuries were originally reported as non-life threatening. We’re waiting to hear back.