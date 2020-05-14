Resort, country club group cuts hundreds of jobs amid pandemic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many companies are struggling to keep their staff on the payroll.

That’s the case for four well-known resorts and clubs in Northeast Florida, part of the Gate Hospitality Group.

Records sent to the state show 141 employees were laid off from their St. Johns County and Jacksonville locations, and 735 more were furloughed.

The company blames the cuts on mandatory closures and a lack of business because of stay-at-home orders.

Gate Hospitality, arm of Gate Petroleum, runs the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, the Ponte Vedra Lodge and Club, Epping Forrest Yacht and Country Club in San Jose and the River Club atop the Wells Fargo Building in downtown Jacksonville.

A WARN notice from the company’s president, Dale Haney, sent to the state employment office last month, detailed the staff cuts.

At the Inn and Club, the largest resort in the company, Haney announced the layoffs of 87 employees and temporarily furloughed 486 more.

The Lodge and Club had 24 permanent layoffs and 109 furloughs.

At Epping Forest, 21 employees were laid off and 97 were furloughed.

The River Club had nine layoffs and 43 furloughs, according to the notice.

The company did not receive any Paycheck Protection Program funds, a Gate spokeswoman said.

Misty Skipper, a spokeswoman for the company, told News4Jax the cuts were a difficult decision to make. At first, the company continued to pay employees, even though they weren’t working. As the shutdown continued, she said, they had to cut jobs.

“When this occurred, the company covered both the employer and employee medical premium payments to ensure no one went without benefits,” Skipper said Thursday afternoon. “Thankfully, the majority of these furloughs are temporary and we are currently resuming operations and bringing employees back to work. We look forward to welcoming our employees and guests back to the clubs.”

“Quite a few large hospitality groups in our area and our region are drastically affected by COVID-19,” said Nicole Chapman, the regional director for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

She acknowledged the industry has taken a hard hit, but she said she believes it will recover, with the community’s help.

“It’s an unprecedented time,” Chapman said. “It’s shocking. It’s hard because no one did anything wrong. So everyone is just trying to figure out the motions and they are eager to rehire their staff. Staff are eager to come back.”

Chapman added people can help by planning vacations in their area, visiting resorts, restaurants and spas when they reopen.

For those who lost their jobs, there are options.

“If the goal is to go back to work immediately, then they need to take a look at other jobs and occupations that require the same or similar skills and begin to explore those opportunities,” said Ron Whittington with CareerSource Northeast Florida. “Our team can assist them with assessing their skills and job search virtually or in person at one of our career centers.”