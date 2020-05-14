JSO: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at apartment complex in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a search warrant to further investigate at a shooting an apartment complex on Justina Terrace in Arlington. It’s located on Bourbon Alley West, near University Boulevard, not too far from Jacksonville University.

Investigators said police were called to the area at 3:30 this morning to respond for an argument. While on the way, police said the call was upgraded to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old male shot in an alleyway of University Town Homes complex.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooter and a witness is in custody but they are still asking for others with information to come forward.