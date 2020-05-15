Sister of jogger shot and killed in Brunswick neighborhood to speak at community town hall

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jasmine Arbery, the sister of Ahmaud Arbery who was the jogger who was shot and killed by two men claiming to make a citizens arrest, will speak at a virtual town hall with the Georgia Community Action Authority at noon.

The town hall, called Youth Justice Speak, will focus on social justice issues, racial disparities and the criminal justice system in the United States.

On a Facebook event page, a descriptions reads,

“Youth in Brunswick, Georgia and Madison, Wisconsin will discuss racial disparities with Ahmaud Arbery’s sister."

The CEOs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Wisconsin and Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority are co-hosting the virtual town hall which is scheduled to last 90 minutes.