FHP: Hit-and-run in Putnam County leaves pedestrian in critical condition

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Putnam County around 9:33 p.m., Friday night.

Responders found a pedestrian in critical condition in Interlachen, at the intersection of Fowler Street and Guy Avenue. Police believe a green Dodge Durango was travelling west on Fowler Street, when it struck the pedestrian. The driver then fled from the scene. Officers also found a passenger side-view mirror lying on the ground.

If you have any information about this incident that could help investigators, call FHP at (904) 359-6572, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 329-0800, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 329-TIPS.