St. Johns County public libraries to being phased reopening Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Johns County Public Library branches will reopen for expanded essential services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, according to a statement on the county’s Facebook page.

Services will include:

Returns

Grab-and-go check outs

Computer usage up to one hour

Staff will assist with material searches and holds. Seating areas, meeting rooms, and play areas will not be accessible, according to the statement. All returns should be placed in the book drop box and will be isolated for four days. Face coverings are recommended.

The decision comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that beginning Monday, the state will increase restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50%, as well as allow for the reopening of museums, libraries and gyms at 50% capacity. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed.

On a side note, a spokesperson for Jacksonville Public Libraries told News4Jax on Friday that public libraries in Duval County will not reopen Monday. It’s still working on a plan that will have to be approved by Mayor Lenny Curry.