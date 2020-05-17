Memorial ceremony remembers sailors killed aboard USS Stark

MAYPORT, Fla. – A small memorial ceremony took place at Naval Station Mayport on Sunday to commemorate the USS Stark being hit by Iraqi missiles.

Thirty-seven Navy personnel were killed and 21 were injured. A bell was rung Sunday for each crew member lost.

The USS Stark was assigned to patrol off the Saudi Arabian coast near the Iran-Iraq war exclusion boundary. The attack happened on May 17, 1987. Iraq’s leader Saddam Hussein apologized and said the pilot mistook the Stark for an Iranian tanker.

The following day, the USS Stark arrived in Bahrain, where she was temporarily repaired before setting course for Mayport.

On May 22, 1987, President Ronald Reagan delivered a eulogy at Mayport for the 37 who died.

Here are the names of the 37 who died:

SN Doran H. Bolduc, Lacey, WA

BM1 Braddi O. Brown, Calera, AL

FC3 Jeffrey L. Calkins, Richfield Springs, NYSN

Mark R. Caouette, Fitchburg, MA

SN John A. Ciletta, Jr., Brigantine, NJ

SR Brian M. Clinefelter, San Bernardino, CA

OS3 Antonio A. Daniels, Greeleyville, SC

ET3 Christopher DeAngelis, Dumont, NJ

IC3 James S. Dunlap, Osceola Mills, PA

STGSN Steven T. Erwin, Troy, MI

RM2 Jerry Boyd Farr, Charleston, SC

QMCS Vernon T. Foster, Jacksonville, FL

RMSA Dexter D. Grissett, Macon, GA

FC3 William R. Hansen, Reading, MA

GMG3 Daniel Homicki, Elizabeth, NJ

OSSN Kenneth D. Janusik, Jr., Clearwater, FL

OS1 Steven E. Kendall, Honolulu, HI

EMCS Stephen Kiser, Elkhart, IN

SM1 Ronnie G. Lockett, Bessemer, AL

GMM1 Thomas J. MacMullen, Darby, PA

EW3 Charles T. Moller, Columbus, GA

OS3 Lee Stephens, Pemberton, OH

SA Jeffrei L. Phelps, Locust Grove, VA

DS1 Randy E. Pierce, Choctaw, OK

GM3 James Plonsky, Van Nuys, CA

ET3 Kelly R. Quick, Linden, MI

SMSN Earl P. Ryals, Boca Raton, FL

FCCS Robert L. Shippee, Adams Center, NY

SMSA Jeffrey C. Sibley, Metairie, LA

BM2 James R. Stevens, Visalia, CA

ET3 Martin J. Supple, Jacksonville, FL

FC1 Gregory L. Tweady, Champaign, IL

SN Vincent L. Ulmer, Bay Minette, AL

EW3 Joseph P. Watson, Ferndale, MI

ET3 Wayne R. Weaver, II, New Bethlehem, PA

OSSN Terrance Weldon, Coram, NY

IC2 Lloyd A. Wilson, Summerville, SC