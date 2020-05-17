Multiple people injured in crash involving semi and car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a semi truck and a car on eastbound Interstate-10 near the Chaffee Road exit Saturday evening.

In a tweet JFRD relayed that multiple people were injured and that some of the injuries were serious.

Crews are working a traffic accident in I10 eastbound at the Chaffee rd exit involving a semi and a car.... there are multiple injuries with some being serious... expect delays in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 17, 2020

The department also warned drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the scene had cleared.