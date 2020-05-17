74ºF

Multiple people injured in crash involving semi and car

JFRD: Crews working the scene caused delays on I-10 eastbound near Chaffee Road

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JFRD responded to a a crash with multiple injuries involving a semi truck and a car on eastbound I-10 near the Chaffee Road exit Saturday evening.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a semi truck and a car on eastbound Interstate-10 near the Chaffee Road exit Saturday evening.

In a tweet JFRD relayed that multiple people were injured and that some of the injuries were serious.

The department also warned drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the scene had cleared.

