2 accused of threatening to kill Putnam County detective

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Two men were arrested last week after threatening a detective at an Interlachen-area home, where deputies also found drugs and guns, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said, a detective went to a home on Dove Street to find a person whose court-ordered ankle monitor was showing a critical battery alarm. The Sheriff’s Office said the person with the ankle monitor refused to come out of the home, but two other people, David Schultz and Joel Lynch, did.

Schultz, who was holding a handgun, and Lynch “yelled racial slurs and threats to kill the detective," who had a Sheriff’s Office badge on his clothing and had identified himself numerous times as a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After repeatedly giving commands to drop the weapon, Schultz eventually dropped the gun, the Sheriff’s Office said. Additional deputies then arrived on scene and helped the detective take Schultz and Lynch into custody.

While at the home, deputies said they noticed narcotics and firearms. The Sheriff’s Office said its Drug and Vice Unit obtained a search warrant, and the search yielded a large amount of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Investigators said they also recovered numerous items used in the manufacturing and packaging of narcotics, four firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and more than $4,000 in cash.

Schultz is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Lynch, the resident of the home, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schultz, 31, of Interlachen, and Lynch, 29, of Hawthorne, were booked into the Putnam County jail. They have since been released.

Additional charges are possible, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Friday was not the first time that the Sheriff’s Office responded to the home. Deputies said they have responded to the residence nine times in the last 12 months, including when deputies were called to an apparent drug-related shooting in October.