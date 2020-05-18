Jacksonville family recovering after truck flips in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family wants answers after vehicle flipped during a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 over the weekend.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the I-95 North exit to State Road 9B.

The couple, who asked for anonymity, said they and their 3-year-old son are a bit sore after the crash, but they’re recovering from the ordeal.

They said their son was in the backseat when another driver forced their truck off the highway and the vehicle overturned at least once.

“I caught something out of the periphery of my eye that didn’t feel right, like maybe there was a car kind of coming towards us and at the same time we felt the impact,” the wife recalled. “It was like they were coming into the lane and kept pushing us.”

The couple shared photos with News4Jax showing extensive damage to the right side of their truck after they managed to remove themselves and their child from the wreckage.

“(Our son) was (seated) in the center, thankfully, because if he had been directly behind me, the roof would have caved in on him,” the wife told News4Jax.

The family did not get a glimpse of the other vehicle, but they said witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol it was a gray van that ran into them and then left the scene.

Now the family wants witnesses, or the other driver, to come forward.

“It’s really discouraging,” the wife said. “I just can’t imagine looking in the rearview mirror and seeing a vehicle flip in a plume of dirt and smoke and not thinking you should stop. I find it really stunning.”

News4Jax has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for a copy of the crash report. This story will be updated with those details once the report is released.