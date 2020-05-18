Vehicle cuts off motorcycle carrying two people; 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

Published: May 18, 2020, 6:36 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 6:42 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman has died after being thrown off a motorcycle Sunday night. The driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was also ejected suffered life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to the hospital, at last word.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash happened on 103rd at Ricker Road.

The FHP official reports showed an 18-year-old driver was traveling west on 103rd street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When she attempted to make a turn onto Ricker Road, she cut off an oncoming motorcycle traveling eastbound on 103rd.

The front end of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Honda and ejected both passengers on the bike. They were rushed to Orange Park Medical Center where the woman died from her injuries.

The driver is still listed in critical condition.