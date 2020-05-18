Void Magazine holds campaign to save future issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether its on online or at your popular coffee shop Jacksonville residents are probably familiar with the local arts and cultural publication Void Magazine.

It has been filling the void for keeping millennials informed about what is happening in the city, but now it could literally disappear due to COVID-19.

The magazine prints about 30,000 copies a month, according to Void Editor and Chief Matt Shaw.

Shaw explains why the magazine is in danger.

“Basically over night we had all of businesses that support us to make the magazine free unable to purchase advertisement,” Shaw said.

the magazine highlights the arts and culture of Jacksonville like artist Jennifer Lail. Her work was featured in Void magazine this year.

“It is also the cultural glue for Northeast Florida. It really helps tie us all together,” Lail said.

Lail is one of many featured in VOID who supports the publication.

Calli Marie owns Brew, a coffee shop in Five Points and has also been featured in Void. Marie was saddened to see Folio Weekly, another local magazine dissolve due to COVID 19.

“Yeah, I don’t want to see the same thing happen to Void,” Marie said.

Though VOID has done well online with viewers, they don’t currently have revenue.

Now they are hoping the public will donate money to help them get out the July issue.

The goal is 30,000 dollars and they have raised 40% so far, but it would help the staff and get the issue printed.

Now that Florida is beginning to reopen staff hope Void will be back on its feet.

You can donate to the Void Indiegogo campaign through this link.