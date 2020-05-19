Nassau County seeks to ban commercial sale of dogs, cats, rabbits

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners is considering an ordinance that would ban the commercial sale of dogs, cats and rabbits, allowing only exceptions for animal shelters and animal welfare organizations.

The ordinance is aimed at preventing the location of puppy mills, kitten factories and rabbit mills in Nassau County.

The ordinance was listed for a public hearing on Thursday night’s commission meeting, but it has been continued until June 22 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Florida counties and cities have adopted similar bans.