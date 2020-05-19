Police: Woman threw spoon at officer who was parked in driveway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax on Tuesday obtained the arrest and booking report for a 29-year-old woman who said she confronted a Jacksonville police officer who was parked in her driveway.

Brittany Williams told News4Jax that an officer entered her home without permission and used excessive force. She was arrested and charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

According to Williams’ arrest report, the officer that was parked in the driveway stated that he had just finished responding to a domestic dispute, was checking his emails and would be leaving in a short amount of time. That officer said Williams threw a spoon at him, hitting his forearm.

The arrest report stated the officer called for backup, intending to arrest Williams for battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, when the officer’s back-up arrived, they tried to take Williams into custody and she kicked the first officer in the groin. As she was wrestled into handcuffs, the report said, a loaded handgun fell off her, and it was taken into evidence.

A spokesperson for the Sherif’s Office told News4Jax on Friday that the incident was under administrative review.