Serious injuries reported in Westside crash involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on Jacksonville’s Westside on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on 103rd Street near Kinkaid Road.
JFRD said drivers in the area should expect delays while the investigation is ongoing.
Crews are working a traffic accident car vs pedestrian in 103rd and Kinkaid rd with serious injuries.... expect delays in the area.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 19, 2020
