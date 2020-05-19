78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Serious injuries reported in Westside crash involving pedestrian

Lexi Suda, Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Traffic
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on Jacksonville’s Westside on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on 103rd Street near Kinkaid Road.

JFRD said drivers in the area should expect delays while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.