JSO: Woman shot while driving through Jacksonville’s Westside

Published: May 20, 2020, 8:16 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 8:52 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Violent crimes investigators are taking the lead on an investigation in which a woman was shot in the hand while driving.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the Westside near Normandy Boulevard and Yellow Water Road. Police said a woman was driving when for unknown reasons, the truck she was driving became the target of gunfire.

A friend was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when it happened. She was not hurt.

One of the bullets passed through the windshield and struck the driver’s hand. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said no arrests were made. It’s not clear if they have any suspects.