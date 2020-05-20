Man found shot to death at Oak Hammock Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday at Oak Hammock Apartments.

“I heard five gunshots and then there was a lot of screaming coming out of the apartments," said Nkhia Edwards, a resident.

A man who asked not to be identified said he and his wife are friends with the man who was taken in for questioning by police. That friend said there was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

Friends of the man who was taken into custody told News4Jax he was protecting his girlfriend from her ex-husband and another woman who chased her to her apartment.

Although News4Jax is not identifying the girlfriend or her ex-husband by name, court records confirm that they are divorced and that she filed multiple domestic violence injunctions against him.

The man who was taken in for questioning was not identified by police and no charges were announced.