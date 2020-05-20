Nassau County plan outlines rules for vacation rentals to reopen

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nassau County is one step closer to reopening its vacation rentals.

The county said it a submitted a plan – which outlines news rules that rental owners must follow in order to reopen – to the state on Tuesday.

If approved, there would be a 10-person occupancy cap per unit.

Any guest who recently went on a cruise or who traveled from the New York Tri-State area or Louisiana would have to self-quarantine for 14 days and notify the health department.

Check-ins and checkouts would be done remotely.

Masks and gloves would be provided.

And, to ensure guest safety, all rental units would be closed for 18 hours after checkout to allow time for cleaning and inspection.

“Six to eight hours would be sufficient rather than 18 hours,” said Theron Rogers, who owns a vacation rental that overlooks the ocean in Fernandina Beach.

But Rogers said he still looks forward to guests renting out his home, known as Ebb Tide Cottage, once again.

“It’s a pretty popular place year-round and we’ve really taken a hit with the coronavirus issue,” he said. “We’ve had several bookings that we’ve had to refund, a tremendous amount of money, and it’s cost us a tremendous burden.”

Rogers said once the state approves the county’s plan, his guests can guarantee Ebb Tide Cottage will be safe.

“I would like (them) to know that we’re taking all the precautions necessary to protect our guests,” he said. "And the house will be sanitized, cleaned and everything will be disinfected.”

He added that he encourages future guests to bring their own pillow.

Under proposed plan, any owner not following the rules could face a second-degree misdemeanor that includes a $500 fine and or 60 days in jail.

It’s unclear how long it could take for the state to approve the county’s plan.

In late March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned vacation rentals in an executive order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. DeSantis announced Friday that, beginning Monday, the ban on vacation rentals could be lifted if county and state officials gave the go-ahead. Counties can submit vacation rental reopening plans to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which will have to sign off on the proposals, according to the governor.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.