Airbnb: Northeast Florida rentals now welcome, parties are not

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the state's approval of vacation rentals to safely reopen in Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, Airbnb issued a warning Thursday that parties and large gatherings won't be permitted.

The company said it usually leaves decisions for house rules up to its hosts when it comes to events and parties, but right now, public health must come first.

Airbnb initially announced the no-party policy in early April when it disabled the “event-friendly” search filter typically used to find venues for responsible parties and gatherings.

Northeast Florida’s vacation rentals are opening just as many high school and college students will be graduating and just in time for Memorial Day weekend all events worth celebrating, Airbnb said.

But the Florida Department of Health is continuing to mandate a ban on gatherings over 10 people, so any type of party at an Airbnb listing in Duval, Nassau or St. Johns County will be prohibited until further notice.

Airbnb said it will ban guests who try to throw an unauthorized party and will cooperate with law enforcement for investigations if guests violate the no-party policy.

“As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community,” Airbnb wrote in a news release. “The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time.”

For the latest information on Airbnb’s COVID-19 response, from policy updates to resources for hosts and guests, visit airbnb.com/covid19.