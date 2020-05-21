AT&T blames internet issues on damaged cable in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An internet outage that plagued AT&T customers across Florida on Wednesday was blamed on a cable in Jacksonville damaged by a road construction crew.

An AT&T representative told WTVJ-TV that the company is “trying hard to solve the issue and hope to have it resolved by noon [Thursday].”

The station was told the outage affected about 50,000 customers, but thousands more -- including some News4Jax staff who are AT&T customers -- reported their internet speed was much slower than usual.

DownDetector.com, which shows real-time outage information, showed reports of outages growing Wednesday afternoon and peaking about 9 p.m. The outage map shows problems stretching across the East Coast of the state from Jacksonville to Miami.

We have requested more details about the outage as AT&T releases more information.