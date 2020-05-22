Health and Human Services Secretary to tour Lot J coronavirus testing site

Published: May 22, 2020, 5:34 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:57 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will be in Jacksonville this afternoon to tour the coronavirus testing site at TIAA Bank Field’s Lot J.

He’ll also participate in several round table discussions and meetings with local health care leaders.

The meetings are expected to include conversations with providers about maintaining the health care system’s capacity and meeting with leaders of a local lab to talk about testing capacity and testing supplies, according to Florida Times-Union.

More than 46,000 Floridians have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, with about 2,100 deaths. Nationally, more than 1.5 million cases and 92,000 deaths have been reported, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Details about the time of Azar’s visit and specific locations other than the Lot J testing facility haven’t been announced.

Who is Alex Azar?

Alex Azar was sworn in as President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services in January 2018.

His current tenure at HHS is a second tour of duty at the Department, after serving as General Counsel and then Deputy Secretary in the 2000s, according to a biography on the HHS website.

From 2007 through January 2017, Azar was a senior executive at the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Azar clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia before practicing law for several years.

He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree from Yale University.

Where does he stand on coronavirus and opening the economy?

Azar’s view on reopening mostly falls in line with that of President Trump. The secretary called reopening the economy, a health issue. Azar who is active on Twitter, shared this message yesterday.

Returning to normal isn’t about balancing health v. the economy. It’s about balancing health v. health: the health risks of COVID balanced against the health, social and economic costs of keeping Main Streets across 🇺🇸 closed for business. @washingtonpost https://t.co/dt7ms1P0je — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) May 21, 2020

Azar has been touring coronavirus testing sites across the country in the past weeks.

News4Jax will be there when Azar tours Lot J.