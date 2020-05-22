Man shot to death in hotel room on Jacksonville’s Northside

Published: May 22, 2020, 7:38 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 8:12 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police said they were called to a hotel on Harts Road where a man was found shot several times.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the gunman was an adult male who was seen walking away from the hotel after the shooting. JSO said it also detained two witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous and earn up to a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.