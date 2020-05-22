Several RV resorts in Northeast Florida sold out for holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several RV resorts in Northeast Florida are seeing above average demand for Memorial Day weekend, according to CampFlorida.com.

In Jacksonville, Flamingo Lake RV Resort said they are sold out.

"It’s so exciting to have people back, this place has been very eerie over the last two and a half months,” said Ken Loyd, assistant general manager at Flamingo Lake.

The campground was closed to campers for several weeks during the pandemic, but reopened last week. Loyd said there are changes in place to ensure safety on-site including limited activities, social distancing and additional cleaning.

“We know it’s not going to be the same Memorial Day we always had, but it’s going to be fun,” said Loyd.

Debbie Avery traveled from Callahan to the campground on Friday morning.

“I want to get out and have some fun and visit, you know, ride my golf cart around,” explained Avery.

According to CampFlorida.com, North Beach Campground in St. Augustine is also sold out.

On Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry said Hanna and Huguenot parks are both booked for Memorial Day weekend. He said they are accepting reservations for other weekends.