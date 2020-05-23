91ºF

Crews battling 50-acre wildfire in Nassau County

The Florida Forest Service responded to a brushfire named the "West Power Line Fire" just West of Highway 301 and Big Oaks Road in the town of Bryceville.
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service is working Saturday to control a 50 brush fire in Bryceville.

The fire, named “West Power Line Fire," started just west of Highway 301 and Big Oaks Road in Nassau County.

The FFS said it has four tractor plow units working to contain the fire and its containment, as of 3 p.m. was at 60%.

Crews have successfully placed a firebreak line around the fire, FFS said, and no structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you are in the area, FFS asks to please exercise caution as crews are actively working.

