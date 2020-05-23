JEA selects interim Chief Compliance Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is adding another new member to its team.

Steve Tuten has been named the city-owned utility’s Interim Chief Compliance Officer.

That means Tuten is responsible for JEA’s risk and compliance areas which include audit services, electric compliance, ethics and security.

Tuten previously served as JEA’s Director of Audit Services for nearly five years. Tuten has more than 35 years of internal audit, finance and consulting experience, primarily in the financial services industry.

The selection of Tuten comes during a time of transition for the utility.

Recently, the JEA Board of Directors was overhauled and two weeks ago, the new Board of Directors brought back former CEO Paul McElroy to lead JEA until a permanent replacement is found.

McElroy is now leading the utility through a time of scrutiny from local and federal investigations.