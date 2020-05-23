Riverside Arts Market reopens but with essential items only

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in months, the Riverside Arts Market returned on Saturday, but with essential items only.

Vendors with only indispensable products like food, drink, bath and body merchandise, clothing, animal feed and food trucks were allowed to participate as long as they complied with social distancing guidelines.

Shai Tzabari owns Olive My Pickle, a fixture at RAM. He said he’s happy the market is back.

“To allow us to sell food like any other place, like stores selling food,” he said. “We have some good engagement from customers, and the visitors and people are really excited.”

Many customers on Saturday wore masks.

“I am very excited to be here. I come here every Saturday. It’s a great way to save money and support your local farmers. I was very excited to see them open today,” said customer Candice Lilly.

Lilly said she brought her own basket and hand sanitizer.

I hope we can continue to do this from now forward," she said.

“I think it is really good for the local vendors,” said customer Selena Alvarado. “I think a lot of the stuff they sell is essential, and dog treats and produce, I am really happy to be out here. It was a normal weekend thing for me.”

Organizers said no date has been set for the return of river stage performances or morning yoga.