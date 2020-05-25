Missing teen last seen in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City police issued a missing person’s flyer for missing 15-year-old Jaedyn Washington. Officers said he was last seen Sunday night at 10:40 leaving his home on NW Jefferson.

If you see Washington or know of his whereabouts, call Lake City Police at (386) 752-2068 or call 911.

Police don’t know what direction Washington was traveling in but said he left his home in a black older model Dodge Charger. He could be in the area of Windsong Apartments or Bradywine Apartments.

Washington is 5′6″ and weight about 155lbs, and may be wearing gray athletic shorts.